Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 21,759 Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Aravive as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aravive in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Aravive during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARAV stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 13.52. Aravive Inc has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aravive Inc will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARAV shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)

