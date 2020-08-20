Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 21,759 Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Aravive as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aravive in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Aravive during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aravive alerts:

ARAV stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 13.52. Aravive Inc has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aravive Inc will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARAV shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.