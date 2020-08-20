Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 171 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Celanese by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,675,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Celanese by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,642,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,886,000 after purchasing an additional 548,661 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Celanese by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,124,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,324,000 after purchasing an additional 390,262 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Celanese by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,754,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,257,000 after purchasing an additional 75,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.85.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $100.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.40. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day moving average is $88.56.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

