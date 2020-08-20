Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 27.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 289.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,428,000 after acquiring an additional 200,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 164.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 182,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 113,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 31,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $1,163,990.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 385,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 146,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $6,294,426.00. Insiders sold 996,293 shares of company stock valued at $44,555,966 over the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. BidaskClub cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Roth Capital raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.85.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $37.07 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 22.24, a quick ratio of 22.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average of $33.24.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

