Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 50.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.3% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 59.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 144,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 53,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cfra raised PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $2,755,924.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,179 shares in the company, valued at $11,215,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $756,030.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,834,974. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PKI opened at $118.04 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $123.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

