Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $175,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth $88,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth $131,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99. Liberty Global PLC has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

