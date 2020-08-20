Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,245,000 after buying an additional 198,692 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 225,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 83,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.69. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $34.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $137.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.67 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $211,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

