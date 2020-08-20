Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DISH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,649,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Finally, Virginia National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network stock opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.70. DISH Network Corp has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $42.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DISH Network Corp will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DISH shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

