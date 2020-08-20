LSV Asset Management Trims Position in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.11% of Columbus McKinnon worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 21.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 43.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 9.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCO shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Sidoti raised Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $875.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $42.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.09 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

