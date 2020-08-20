Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $189,000 Stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 202.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 76.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $105.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.21. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $853,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,140,331.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,133. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

