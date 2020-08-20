Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $197,000 Holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 94.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 15,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 48,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $2,735,009.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,771.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia L. Allen sold 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $376,426.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,426.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,330 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,931. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a current ratio of 12.33. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $71.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $52.07.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCPH. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura Instinet lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

