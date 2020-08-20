Bessemer Group Inc. Takes $493,000 Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Photronics by 1,575.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 416,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 391,485 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,098,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,252,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,915,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 945,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 234,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $141,827.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,457.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $59,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,127.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.81. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.63 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

