Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 1,100 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.