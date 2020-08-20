Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 116.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 225.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 316.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 33.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 225.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $85.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.95. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.57 and a 12-month high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BXP. SunTrust Banks upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Truist dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.64.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Koop bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.