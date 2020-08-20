NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 442.8% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 78.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 614.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NLOK opened at $22.85 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,032.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,967.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,932,324 shares of company stock worth $229,304,333 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.