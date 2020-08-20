Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 269 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after buying an additional 151,035 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,034,000 after purchasing an additional 400,445 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $24,834,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,255,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,337,000 after purchasing an additional 333,924 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,087,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after purchasing an additional 480,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crocs from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $879,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CROX opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.81.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

