IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 43,665 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth $260,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in British American Tobacco by 29.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,066,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,661,000 after acquiring an additional 463,993 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 15.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 9.2% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

BTI stock opened at $33.99 on Thursday. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

