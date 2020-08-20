Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 493.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,375 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at $386,000. TCF National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at $311,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 5.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 23.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 89,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $58.90 on Thursday. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average is $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,614 shares of company stock worth $5,811,312 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

