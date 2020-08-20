Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 240 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPSN. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,731,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in LivePerson by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 3,224,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,364,000 after acquiring an additional 697,633 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,805,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,111,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in LivePerson by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 475,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 201,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on LivePerson from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on LivePerson from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

LPSN stock opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.77.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 33.59%. Equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $107,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 5,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $305,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,098 shares of company stock worth $3,450,853. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.