Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 32,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average of $42.20.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

