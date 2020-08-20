Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,130 Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 73.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $98,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

NYSE:OVV opened at $12.02 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.55%.

