LSV Asset Management Takes Position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.08% of Brink’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 68.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,887,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,779 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 36.9% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,152,000 after purchasing an additional 606,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brink’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,219,000 after purchasing an additional 25,022 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brink’s by 6.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,574,000 after purchasing an additional 84,193 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Brink’s by 55.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,300,000 after purchasing an additional 317,722 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCO opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.19. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $97.12.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.88 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 99.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $197,000 Holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc
Bessemer Group Inc. Takes $493,000 Position in Photronics, Inc.
Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 1,100 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Boston Properties, Inc.
NortonLifeLock Inc. Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.
Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 269 Shares of Crocs, Inc.
