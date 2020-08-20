LSV Asset Management Takes Position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.08% of Brink’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 68.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,887,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,779 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 36.9% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,152,000 after purchasing an additional 606,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brink’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,219,000 after purchasing an additional 25,022 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brink’s by 6.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,574,000 after purchasing an additional 84,193 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Brink’s by 55.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,300,000 after purchasing an additional 317,722 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCO opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.19. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $97.12.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.88 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 99.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Brink's Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

