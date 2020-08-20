Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 166,990 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.10% of Resolute Forest Products worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 252.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 88,529 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 31.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 8.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 658,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,332,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 62,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 50,642 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RFP opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Resolute Forest Products has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank downgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC downgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $3.75 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Resolute Forest Products Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

