Short Interest in Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Increases By 60.4%

Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the July 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($5.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($2.91). Air France-KLM had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 208.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -10.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AFLYY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Air France-KLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

