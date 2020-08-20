IFP Advisors Inc Has $124,000 Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mplx were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 28,782,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,959 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,489,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mplx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,029,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,400,000 after buying an additional 838,139 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 17.9% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,295,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,348,000 after buying an additional 1,260,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mplx by 35.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,002,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,991,000 after buying an additional 2,095,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.93.

MPLX opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.53.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.44% and a positive return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

