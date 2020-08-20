IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,707 Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.19% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 17,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA COMB opened at $21.73 on Thursday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $24.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90.

