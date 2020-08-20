IFP Advisors Inc Sells 4,680 Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JUST opened at $49.15 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.