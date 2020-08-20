IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 479.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 117.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 112,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after purchasing an additional 131,953 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.0% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 95.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Vines sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $235,264.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,752.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 101,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $13,261,494.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,020,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,863,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,933 shares of company stock valued at $33,426,094. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMG shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

SMG opened at $166.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.98. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $167.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 51.90%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

