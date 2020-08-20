IFP Advisors Inc Has $102,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 421.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $9.53 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

