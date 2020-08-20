IFP Advisors Inc Sells 387 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cognex were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 1,192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $498,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $6,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 332,022 shares of company stock valued at $22,180,729. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $67.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average of $54.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83 and a beta of 1.81. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $68.93.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

