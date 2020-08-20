Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Wingstop by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Wingstop by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.88.

WING opened at $159.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.17. Wingstop Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.89.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

