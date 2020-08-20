Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,204 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Deckers Outdoor worth $9,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,395,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 914,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,564,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 750,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,617,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,450,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,031,000 after buying an additional 21,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $208.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.13.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 12,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,260,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $5,988,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK opened at $210.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $225.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.28.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $283.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 26.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

