Titan Capital Management LLC CA Makes New $345,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.3% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 170,768 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $471,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Filament LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Filament LLC now owns 509 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,617,026,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,312.49 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,659.19 billion, a PE ratio of 127.35, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,079.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2,437.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

