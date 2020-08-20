Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 33 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.1% of Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,312.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,079.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,437.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,659.19 billion, a PE ratio of 127.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Rowe raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BofA Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

