New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Position Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 721.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 74.42%. The company had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

In other news, Director Alan L. Tyson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 149,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,499.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Sloves bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $26,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,553.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

