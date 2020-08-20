Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,768 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $471,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,312.49 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,659.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,079.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,437.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research downgraded Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

