Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Trimmed by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after buying an additional 423,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,312.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,659.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.35, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,079.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,437.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. China International Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

