Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 855,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,073,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 11.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 18.2% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 165,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 25,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $58,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.06.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $52.30.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.