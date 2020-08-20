AE Wealth Management LLC Has $316,000 Position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 44.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.0% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

