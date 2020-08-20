DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $255,000 Investment in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,110,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,207,000 after acquiring an additional 725,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,671,000 after acquiring an additional 413,427 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,698,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,324,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,990,000 after acquiring an additional 183,915 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 275,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 180,541 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Equity Commonwealth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

EQC opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 133.84 and a quick ratio of 133.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.25. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 560.80%. The business had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

