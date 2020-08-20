DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $177,000 Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,636 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 1,314.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 313.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

KB opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

