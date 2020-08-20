AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,640 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLF. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 39,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 18.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

NYSE SLF opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.60. Sun Life Financial Inc has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

