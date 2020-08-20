Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Holdings Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 43.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICPT. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

In related news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 54,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $2,760,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $4,365,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,417,000 shares in the company, valued at $284,934,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,998. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $47.13 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $42.19 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.57.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $1.02. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 119.73%. The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.28) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.