Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 387 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 156,644 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 88,857 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.76.

FFIV opened at $134.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $156.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.00 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $36,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,150,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain purchased 8,060 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.52 per share, with a total value of $1,100,351.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,518.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,764 shares of company stock valued at $394,296 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

