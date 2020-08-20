Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 757 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 105.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,003,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,031 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 102.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,118,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,708 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,197,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,793,000 after acquiring an additional 551,428 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $18,376,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $36,718,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $3,761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,601,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,696,037.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Engelhart sold 73,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $4,865,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 849,662 shares of company stock valued at $59,372,838 in the last 90 days. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BHVN opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.48. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $78.75.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.35) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

