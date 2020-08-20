REDW Wealth LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

REDW Wealth LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.6% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after purchasing an additional 423,738 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,312.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,659.19 billion, a PE ratio of 127.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,079.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,437.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

