Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,060,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,224,000 after buying an additional 649,549 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 17.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,679,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,372,000 after buying an additional 860,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 9.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,568,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,682,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,920,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,737,000 after buying an additional 134,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at about $184,403,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

KRC opened at $57.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $45.96 and a twelve month high of $88.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.