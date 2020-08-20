DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Shares in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,630,000 after purchasing an additional 80,558 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Primerica by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,098,000 after acquiring an additional 54,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Primerica by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,802,000 after acquiring an additional 12,543 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Primerica by 38.9% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 349,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,928,000 after acquiring an additional 97,968 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Primerica by 30.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,638,000 after acquiring an additional 65,040 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $227,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $406,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,692.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,880. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRI has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

PRI opened at $131.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.97. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.39 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

