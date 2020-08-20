Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Stock Position Decreased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,735,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,998,000 after acquiring an additional 109,860 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after acquiring an additional 261,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 54,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 248,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 94,574 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nick Stokes sold 8,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $426,592.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCC. DA Davidson lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

BCC stock opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.33. Boise Cascade Co has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade Co will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

