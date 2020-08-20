Intrust Bank NA Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,312.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,079.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2,437.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1,659.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.35, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

