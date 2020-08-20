Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Hits New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 10403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

Specifically, insider Richard Chen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $644,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se bought 77,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,805.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,374 shares of company stock worth $1,065,113. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Personalis from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

The firm has a market cap of $692.53 million, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Personalis by 432.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 85.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 118,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 46.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 477,674 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 65.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 118.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 31,787 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Titan Capital Management LLC CA Makes New $345,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc.
Titan Capital Management LLC CA Makes New $345,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc.
Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 33 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 33 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
New Residential Investment Corp Position Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp
New Residential Investment Corp Position Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp
Delta Investment Management LLC Buys 1,187 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Delta Investment Management LLC Buys 1,187 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc.
Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Holdings Trimmed by Beacon Financial Group
Amazon.com, Inc. Holdings Trimmed by Beacon Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report