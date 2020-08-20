Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Hits New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 10403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

Specifically, insider Richard Chen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $644,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se bought 77,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,805.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,374 shares of company stock worth $1,065,113. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Personalis from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

The firm has a market cap of $692.53 million, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Personalis by 432.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 85.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 118,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 46.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 477,674 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 65.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 118.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 31,787 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

